Chippa pull off Pirates smash and grab

Chippa United registered their first win of the season when they defeated wasteful Orlando Pirates by 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.
Abdi Banda scored with just four minutes left on the clock to help his coach Daine Klate get off the mark with a famous victory and Pirates coach Jose Riveiro tasted defeat for the first time since arriving in SA.
Riveiro and his technical team need to quickly come up with a way to solve the side’s big goalscoring problem.
The Soweto giants could have won the match with at least a three-goal margin if they had been clinical upfront.
While the Chilli Boys were excellent in defence, Pirates could have done much better.
Even in their first match of the season against Swallows, Pirates created numerous chances but scored just one to win that match.
The two teams were desperate to bounce back after their failure to collect maximum points in their previous outings.
Before Sunday’s fixture, Pirates played a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC and Chippa were hammered 3-1 by Royal AM.
Pirates had numerous chances in the opening half, but they could not find the back of the net, thanks to excellent defending by Chippa players such as Justice Chabalala and Matome Mathiane.
Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah had most of the opportunities in the first half, with his first real chance coming after 10 minutes of play with his header from a Thembinkosi Lorch cross.
Pirates had another glorious opportunity eight minutes later when Thabiso Monyane sent into the box a low cross that found Deon Hotto, who was quickly closed down by Mathiane.
Peprah was replaced by Bienvenu Eva Nga, who also had his chances in front of goal and failed to put them to good use.
Thabang Monare also received a good cross from Lorch, but the header went wide.
When the match looked like it was headed for a draw, Banda scored with a beautiful header from a Janovane September corner kick.
Pirates will now travel to the tricky Royal on Wednesday and Klate will lead his men to Maritzburg United on Saturday.
Chippa pull off Pirates smash and grab
Things looking up for new coach Klate after last-gasp goal by Abdi Banda
Image: LEE WARREN/ GALLO IMAGES
