Dove first arrived in SA in 2017 to join the Citizens, leaving them in February.
During his time in Cape Town the left back won the MTN8 title in the 2018/19 season.
When he left the Citizens, Dove went back to his homeland, where he played for UD Songo.
Chiefs are expected to sign a striker before the transfer window closes.
Amakhosi also announced that former midfielder David Mathebula has been appointed as U19 head coach and he will also serve as assistant to the reserve side.
Edmilson Dove swoops in for Chiefs
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs have signed former Cape Town City and Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove.
Dove, who has been training with Amakhosi for some time, has signed a two-year deal with a further one-year option.
Dove first arrived in SA in 2017 to join the Citizens, leaving them in February.
During his time in Cape Town the left back won the MTN8 title in the 2018/19 season.
When he left the Citizens, Dove went back to his homeland, where he played for UD Songo.
Chiefs are expected to sign a striker before the transfer window closes.
Amakhosi also announced that former midfielder David Mathebula has been appointed as U19 head coach and he will also serve as assistant to the reserve side.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer