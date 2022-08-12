×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Edmilson Dove swoops in for Chiefs

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 12 August 2022
Former Cape Town City defender Edmilson Dove.
Former Cape Town City defender Edmilson Dove.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have signed former Cape Town City and Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove.

Dove, who has been training with Amakhosi for some time, has signed a two-year deal with a further one-year option.

Dove first arrived in SA in 2017 to join the Citizens, leaving them in February. 

During his time in Cape Town the left back won the MTN8 title in the 2018/19 season.

When he left the Citizens, Dove went back to his homeland, where he played for UD Songo.

Chiefs are expected to sign a striker before the transfer window closes.

Amakhosi also announced that former midfielder David Mathebula has been appointed as U19 head coach and he will also serve as assistant to the reserve side.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read