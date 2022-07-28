After missing Wafcon, devastated Banyana star Salgado eyes World Cup

“Unfortunately I did not get a medal because I was not with the team, but the girls bringing the trophy home feels like a medal for myself and Thembi Kgatlana too, it means so much to the two of us,” Salgado said.

Star attacker Kgatlana had to return home with a ruptured Achilles tendon after the 1-0 win against Botswana in SA’s third group C game.

“It’s a great feeling to see so many South Africans are now supporting us and they have been behind us all the way — it’s a very proud moment,” Salgado said.

“My recovery will start soon, and after a few months I’ll be playing. I will be back on the field doing my thing again.

“I want to thank SA for the support and rallying behind Banyana. To my teammates, they have done the country proud again.