Motlhalo says strong mentality helped Banyana shake bridesmaid tag

Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo believes if it weren’t for the strong mentality and unity in the squad, it would have been impossible for SA to shake off their Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) “bridesmaid” tag.

Having fallen at the final hurdle on five occasions, not many believed Banyana could finally prevail this year in Morocco, with almost everyone betting on Nigeria to win their 12th title.

But it was SA who returned home on Tuesday as champions to an electrifying reception at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg after their 2-1 win in the final against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.