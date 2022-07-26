Queens of Africa Banyana Banyana arrive back in SA on Tuesday morning.
The team beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2022 final in Rabat at the weekend.
A large crowd of supporters started gathering at the OR Tambo International Airport earlier on Tuesday ahead of the team's arrival.
WATCH LIVE | Banyana Banyana arrive from Morocco
