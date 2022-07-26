×

Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Banyana Banyana arrive from Morocco

26 July 2022
HeraldLIVE
None

Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana, arrive from Morocco this morning For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

Queens of Africa Banyana Banyana arrive back in SA on Tuesday morning.

The team beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations  2022 final in Rabat at the weekend.

A large crowd of supporters started gathering at the OR Tambo International Airport earlier on Tuesday ahead of the team's arrival.

