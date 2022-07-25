SA was in celebration mode this weekend when Banyana Banyana beat hosts Morocco to win the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
Two second half goals in eight minutes from Hildah Magaia sealed the win. Morocco pulled one out just minutes from time but it wasn't enough.
With the win, Banyana became the first team to win all six games at the tournament and finally won the cup after failing at the final hurdle on five previous occasions.
The team danced, sang and cheered after the win, and were joined in celebration by millions of South Africans.
Taking to social media, forward Jermaine Seoposenwe dedicated the win to SA.
‘That was for you, SA’ — Banyana star dedicates Wafcon win as Mzansi celebrates
Coach Desiree Ellis said even before the match she knew the night would be special.
“When I looked at the players at team meetings, I almost didn't want to do team meetings because the players were so confident. They always came in singing and dancing with their big speakers.
“They were so confident and determined even when we lost Thembi [Kgatlana, who left the tournament due to a ruptured Achilles],” she said.
Many shared their excitement about the win.
Here's a look at some reactions:
