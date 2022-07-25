×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘That was for you, SA’ — Banyana star dedicates Wafcon win as Mzansi celebrates

25 July 2022
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Banyana Banyana celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
Banyana Banyana celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

SA was in celebration mode this weekend when Banyana Banyana beat hosts Morocco to win the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Two second half goals in eight minutes from Hildah Magaia sealed the win. Morocco pulled one out just minutes from time but it wasn't enough.

With the win, Banyana became the first team to win all six games at the tournament and finally won the cup after failing at the final hurdle on five previous occasions.

The team danced, sang and cheered after the win, and were joined in celebration by millions of South Africans.

Taking to social media, forward Jermaine Seoposenwe dedicated the win to SA.

Coach Desiree Ellis said even before the match she knew the night would be special.

“When I looked at the players at team meetings, I almost didn't want to do team meetings because the players were so confident. They always came in singing and dancing  with their big speakers.

“They were so confident and determined even when we lost Thembi [Kgatlana, who left the tournament due to a ruptured Achilles],” she said.

Many shared their excitement about the win.

Here's a look at some reactions:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read