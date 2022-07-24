×

Soccer

IN PICTURES | Banyana are pride of SA winning Wafcon final against Morocco

By Marc Strydom - 24 July 2022
Banyana Banyana's Thalea Smidt celebrates victory at the final whistle of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco on July 23 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana are the pride of the nation after their heroic performance beating Morocco in front of their vociferous home support in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final in Rabat on Saturday night.

A brace from Hildah Makgaia (63rd and 71st minutes) secured a storming win in the final and a first Wafcon title for previously five-time runners-up Banyana.

Banyana Banyana celebrate lift the trophy after winning 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Rosella Ayane pulled one back for Morocco in the 80th to make for a dramatic, nail-biting last 10 minutes in front of the packed Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, where Morocco were supported by the deafening noise generated by their home support.

Noxolo Cesane weaves through the Morocco defence.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Banyana were the first team to win all six matches at a Wafcon. They beat 11-time champions Nigeria 2-1 in their opening Group C match, then Burundi 3-1 and finished the group with their win against Botswana. They beat Tunisia 1-0 in the quarterfinals and Zambia 1-0 in the semifinals, conceding just three goals in the tournament.

SA return to OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Refiloe Jane outjumps Nahla Nakkach.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Jermaine Seoposenwe beats the challenge of Yasmin Mrabet setting up one of SA's goals.
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Hildah Magaia celebrates one of her goals.
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
SA fan Mama Joy Chauke leads the small SA contingent in the stands.
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Coach Desiree Ellis celebrates at the final whistle.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Banyana line up in festive mood to receive their medals.
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe presents the SA players players' winners' medals.
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
SA lift the winner's trophy.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Bambanani Mbane celebrates with the trophy.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Bongeka Gamede with the trophy.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Coach Desiree Ellis and SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan celebrate the win.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
SA players celebrate.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
SA players with their medals.
Image: Backpagepix
Nomvula Kgoale makes a snow angel from the confetti.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
SA players continue to celebrate in the change room.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Banyana players at the team bus.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Fan Mama Joy Chauke and player Refiloe Jane at the team bus.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Players on the bus.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

