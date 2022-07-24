Banyana were the first team to win all six matches at a Wafcon. They beat 11-time champions Nigeria 2-1 in their opening Group C match, then Burundi 3-1 and finished the group with their win against Botswana. They beat Tunisia 1-0 in the quarterfinals and Zambia 1-0 in the semifinals, conceding just three goals in the tournament.
IN PICTURES | Banyana are pride of SA winning Wafcon final against Morocco
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana are the pride of the nation after their heroic performance beating Morocco in front of their vociferous home support in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final in Rabat on Saturday night.
A brace from Hildah Makgaia (63rd and 71st minutes) secured a storming win in the final and a first Wafcon title for previously five-time runners-up Banyana.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Rosella Ayane pulled one back for Morocco in the 80th to make for a dramatic, nail-biting last 10 minutes in front of the packed Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, where Morocco were supported by the deafening noise generated by their home support.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Image: Backpagepix
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix
