Soccer

Banyana Banyana crowned queens of Africa

24 July 2022
Hildah Tholakele Magaia of South Africa celebrates scoring during the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on July 23, 2022
Hildah Tholakele Magaia of South Africa celebrates scoring during the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on July 23, 2022
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

SA striker Hildah Magaia scored twice as they claimed their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title by beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in Saturday’s final.

Magaia's two goals came in the space of eight minutes as she tapped home from close range in the 63rd minute and added a second in the 71st from a similar position.

A lapse of concentration saw SA give away possession to allow Morocco to pull a goal back in the 80th minute through their English-born striker Rosella Ayane.

It set up a nervy finish, which included nine minutes of added time, in front of a capacity crowd in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

It was SA’s first title after having finished runners-up five times, including the last edition in 2018.

Morocco were playing in their first final and will be heading with SA to next year’s Women’s World Cup along with the two beaten semi-finalists Nigeria and Zambia.

The Cup of Nations serves as Africa’s qualification event for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. — Reuters

 

 

