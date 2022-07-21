Childhood friends Holweni, Dhlamini vie for Banyana left-back spot in final

Almost every position in the Banyana Banyana XI has a player who has made it their own but at left-back the competition has always been tight between two musketeers, Sibulele Holweni and Karabo Dhlamini.

Holweni, 21, is a year older than Tembisa-born Dhlamini. The pair are blessed with almost identical attributes.

Holweni and Dhlamini are modern-day fullbacks, or wingbacks, who can also operate as wide midfielders pushing the high line at periods in a match due to their tactical intelligence, crossing abilities and versatility.

Banyana face hosts Morocco in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Saturday at 10pm.

Holweni, who missed the 1-0 win over Zambia in the semifinal in Casablanca on Monday due to a knee injury, is expected to be fit for the decider. Even then, it’s difficult to predict if she'll start ahead of Dhlamini, given that the 21-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns ladies star held her own against Zambia.