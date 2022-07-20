Rangers sign defender Ben Davies from Liverpool

Rangers have signed English defender Ben Davies from Liverpool on a four-year contract, the Scottish Premiership club announced, with the centre-back leaving Anfield having not made an appearance for the club.
The official fee was not disclosed, but British media reported it was four million pounds. ($4.80 million)
Davies joined Liverpool in 2021 from Preston North End when the club were suffering a defensive crisis with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez spending lengthy spells out injured and midfielder Fabinho drafted in as a makeshift centre-back.
Davies signed for an initial fee of 500,000 pounds, British media reported at the time.
He played no official game for the Premier League club and went out on loan last season to Sheffield United.
“He is a strong defender with great qualities and will further add to our options in that area,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said.
Rangers, Scottish Premiership champions in 2020-21, finished second behind Celtic last season and also lost the Europa League final to German side Eintracht Frankfurt.
• Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Championship side Blackpool on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said.
The 21-year-old had signed a long-term contract last summer after impressive displays in the 2020-21 season where he started their last five league games of the season to help seal a third-place finish and an automatic Champions League spot.
Williams, who also had a spell on loan with Swansea City last season, heads to Michael Appleton's Blackpool ahead of the start of their Championship (second-tier) campaign at home to Reading on July 30. — Reuters
Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
