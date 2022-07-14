Kaizer Chiefs target Letsoalo joins Sekhukhune along with Ntiya-Ntiya

Sekhukhune United have completed the signing of striker Victor Letsoalo from Royal AM, plus former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, bringing the number of new players they've acquired in the off-season to a whopping 14.

Letsoalo was linked with Chiefs before the start of last season and there were rumours in recent weeks he could go to Naturena after he made it clear he wanted out of the Royal.

Though Sekhukhune are yet to confirm the two new signings, TimesLIVE has learnt Ntiya-Ntiya will be in the club's squad that will go to Durban this weekend as part of their preparation for the new season. Letsoalo will join the team on Monday after completing his medical.

The 29-year-old Letsoalo (15 goals) finished last season as a runner-up to Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile (23 goals) on the DStv Premiership scoring chart.

The signing at Royal of strikers Samir Nurković from Chiefs and Ruzaigh Gamildien from Swallows FC may have further prompted Letsoalo to seek a move from the Durban team.

Letsoalo and Ntiya-Ntiya will join Linda Mntambo, Denwin Farmer, Abednego Mosiatlhaga, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Elias Mokwana, Tshepo Mokhaba, Badra Ali Sangare among Sekhukhune signings ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Others include Tresor Yamba, Thamsanqa Masiya, Wonderboy Makhubu, Daniel Cardoso and Lesego Sebetlela.

Sekhukhune will open their second season in the top-flight with an away league fixture against Maritzburg United on August 6 before welcoming Lamontville Golden Arrows at their new home ground, Peter Mokaba Stadium, on August 10.