Forest sign Wales international Williams from Liverpool

Nottingham Forest have signed Wales international Neco Williams from Liverpool on a four-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said.
British media reported that Forest paid Liverpool a fee of 16 million pounds ($19.16 million) for Williams, who came up through the Merseyside club's academy and played 33 times for them.
The 21-year-old right-back spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship side Fulham, making 14 league appearances as they sealed the second-tier title and promotion to the Premier League.
He has 21 caps for Wales and played in their 1-0 playoff win over Ukraine last month which secured their qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.
Williams becomes Forest's sixth signing of the close season after the arrivals of Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Moussa Niakhate. Forest begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on August 6.
• Crystal Palace have signed Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure from French side RC Lens on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said.
The 22-year-old has been a vital part of the Lens team, playing more than 120 games in all competitions and helping them gain promotion to Ligue 1 since arriving from Malian side AS Real Bamako in 2018. The transfer fee was not disclosed.
“I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I'm proud to be at Palace today,” Doucoure said.
It is Palace's third signing in the transfer window, after striker Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
• Fulham have signed Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United on a four-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said.
British media reported that Fulham paid an initial fee in the region of nine million pounds ($10.71 million) for the 26-year-old, who had a year left on his United deal.
“I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong,” Pereira, who has the option of extending his contract by a further 12 months, told the club website.
"(Manager) Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here.”
Pereira joined United from PSV Eindhoven in 2012 but failed to establish himself as a regular at Old Trafford, spending much of the last decade on loan at Granada, Valencia, Lazio and most recently Flamengo.
He made 29 appearances for the Brazilian outfit last season, scoring three times.
Pereira becomes the latest player to leave United after the departures of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard as new manager Erik ten Hag continues to rebuild the squad.
Fulham, who won the Championship last season, open their top-flight campaign at home to Liverpool on August 6. — Reuters
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
