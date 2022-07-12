Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia

Banyana Banyana have been rocked by a number Covid-19 cases ahead of their crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal against Tunisia in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday.

The SA Football Association (Safa) said on Tuesday afternoon that SA will be without “a number of players” when they meet Tunisia, though did not specify how many had contracted Covid-19.

Safa said at least two players missed SA's final group game against Botswana, a 1-0 win in Rabat on Sunday, because of having contracted or been exposed to Covid-19.

Banyana have to beat Tunisia to qualify for next year's Women's Fifa World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The top four teams at the Wafcon reach the World Cup and two more go into inter-confederation playoffs.

“We had one official who tested positive before the Burundi game [in the group stages]. The official was isolated and treated as she was symptomatic,” Banyana team physician Dr Rodney Mokoka said.