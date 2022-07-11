Chippa United have appointed Gqeberha-born Daine Klate as their new coach for the coming season.
The club announced the signing on their social media account on Monday afternoon, quashing rumours that either Dan Malesela or Ernest Middendorp would take over the reins.
Former Bafana Bafana star Klate will fill the gap vacated by Gavin Hunt who parted ways with the Chilli Boys late last year.
Former Chippa midfielder Kurt Lentjies stepped into the role when Hunt departed and took charge of 20 games.
He was placed on special leave by the club last week while the club recruited Klate.
The statement form the club read:
“Chippa United is pleased to announce the appointment of Daine Klate as the head coach for the 2022-2023 season. Daine, a native of Ggebhera is one of the most decorated players of all time in South African football, having won many titles in the domestic league.
“Having acquired his FIFA B licence coaching credentials and now awaiting completion of his A licence, Daine has served as our DStv Diski Challenge coach over the course of two seasons and has performed extraordinarily well, finishing fourth in the 2021-2022 league.”
Klate will be assisted by Bruce July and Siya Gwambi.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa confirm new head coach
Image: GALLO IMAGES
Chippa United have appointed Gqeberha-born Daine Klate as their new coach for the coming season.
The club announced the signing on their social media account on Monday afternoon, quashing rumours that either Dan Malesela or Ernest Middendorp would take over the reins.
Former Bafana Bafana star Klate will fill the gap vacated by Gavin Hunt who parted ways with the Chilli Boys late last year.
Former Chippa midfielder Kurt Lentjies stepped into the role when Hunt departed and took charge of 20 games.
He was placed on special leave by the club last week while the club recruited Klate.
The statement form the club read:
“Chippa United is pleased to announce the appointment of Daine Klate as the head coach for the 2022-2023 season. Daine, a native of Ggebhera is one of the most decorated players of all time in South African football, having won many titles in the domestic league.
“Having acquired his FIFA B licence coaching credentials and now awaiting completion of his A licence, Daine has served as our DStv Diski Challenge coach over the course of two seasons and has performed extraordinarily well, finishing fourth in the 2021-2022 league.”
Klate will be assisted by Bruce July and Siya Gwambi.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer