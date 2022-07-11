SA put in their least convincing performance of the tournament so far against their Southern African neighbours but did enough to earn another three points.
Banyana get third Wafcon win against Botswana, face Tunisia in quarters
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana edged a determined and well-organised Botswana 1-0 in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night to maintain a perfect win record at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and top Group C.
Substitute Nthabiseng Majiya’s 80th-minute strike separated the teams at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.
The win may have taken a heavy toll as two crucial SA attackers, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana, left the pitch injured.
At Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan 11-time champions Nigeria, who SA beat 2-1 in the Group C opener, stormed back into the competition with a 4-0 win against Burundi to see the Super Falcons through to the quarterfinals in second place on six points.
Banyana ended on nine points, topping the group thanks to triumphs over Nigeria, Burundi (3-1) and Botswana. SA meet Tunisia, third-placed finishers in Group B, in their quarterfinal in Rabat on Thursday.
Botswana were the second third-placed qualifier and meet hosts Morocco in their quarter in Rabat on Wednesday, when Zambia meet Senegal in Casablanca. Nigeria face Cameroon in a big West African derby in Casablanca on Thursday.
SA put in their least convincing performance of the tournament so far against their Southern African neighbours but did enough to earn another three points.
Banyana enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and territory in the opening half but found hard-working Botswana tough to break down. SA battled to get past second gear and their tempo was not high enough, nor did they move the ball with the speed of their earlier encounters.
The South Africans’ best chance in the first 45 minutes came from a corner by Nomvula Kgoale that was headed powerfully by Janine van Wyk, the head of Kesegofetse Mochawe clearing off the line.
Banyana suffered a setback when key forward Seoposenwe had to limp off after a foot injury from an awkward kick, replaced by Melinda Kgadiete in the 33rd minute.
SA had another strong chance five minutes back from the break as a defensive error allowed Kgadiete in to strike with venom, goalkeeper Sedilame Boseja pulling off a diving stop.
Majiya replaced injured Kgatlana in the 69th.
SA had battled to open the Botswana defence convincingly, but did so in style when they opened the scoring with the clock approaching 10 minutes remaining.
A deft passing movement down the middle ended with Kgoale forcing a point-blank save from Boseja, with Majiya on hand to bury the rebound.
