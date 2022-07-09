Chippa United on the hunt for new head coach

The Chippa United coaching roulette is spinning once again as they go on the hunt for a new leader in the dugout, the club said on Friday.
It is rumoured that former head coach Dan Malesela could take the helm again. However, this has yet to be confirmed.
Chilli Boys midfielder Kurt Lentjies, who stepped into the role after the club parted ways with former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt late last year, has been placed on special leave, while the interviewing process is undertaken.
The Eastern Cape side is notorious for hiring and firing coaches and is now searching for a new mentor to lead the squad in the upcoming campaign.
“This serves to advise that Chippa United Football Club is still in the process of deliberating the vacancy of the head coach position.
“Since the departure of Gavin Hunt, the club has not permanently filled the vacancy. During this period, player Kurt Lentjies acted as interim coach.
“While pondering the way forward on the head coaching position and holding interviews, and so on, and allowing the process to take place in the fairest manner, the club has taken a decision to place Kurt Lentjies, who naturally also has an interest in the matter, on special leave,” the statement read.
Chippa started 2019-2000 with Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach but it wasn't long before he was replaced by Dan Malesela.
Malesela was later replaced by Mbuyiselo Sambo as caretaker coach and then Vladislav Heric — who was fired two matches before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
