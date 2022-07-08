Banyana progress to Wafcon quarterfinal with win over Burundi

Banyana Banyana have booked a place in the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco with a 3-1 win over Burundi at the Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan on Thursday.

At the same time, SA remain on track in their mission to book a ticket for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

With the hard-fought victory over 10-woman Burundi in Rabat, SA leads Group C with six points from two matches and will be looking to make three wins out of three matches in their last match against Botswana on Sunday.

Banyana join hosts Morocco and Senegal in the quarterfinal stage and coach Desiree Ellis will be happy that her charges have managed to score five goals and conceded only two.