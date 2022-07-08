Angola, Botswana still in Cosafa race as Comoros, Seychelles bow out

Angola continue to cement themselves as favourites to win the Cosafa Cup after they easily brushed aside Seychelles 3-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Thursday evening.

Miguel Diogo, Pedro Miguel (penalty) and Vanilson Zeu were on the scoresheet for the Angolans, who are one of the favourites to win the competition. Angola have now scored six goals in the tournament, having also defeated Comoros with the same scoreline on Tuesday.

Both Seychelles and Comoros are out of the running and will play for pride in their final match of Group A.

Only one team will proceed to the quarterfinal — and the teams in the running are Angola and Botswana.