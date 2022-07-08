Angola, Botswana still in Cosafa race as Comoros, Seychelles bow out
Angola continue to cement themselves as favourites to win the Cosafa Cup after they easily brushed aside Seychelles 3-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Thursday evening.
Miguel Diogo, Pedro Miguel (penalty) and Vanilson Zeu were on the scoresheet for the Angolans, who are one of the favourites to win the competition. Angola have now scored six goals in the tournament, having also defeated Comoros with the same scoreline on Tuesday.
Both Seychelles and Comoros are out of the running and will play for pride in their final match of Group A.
Only one team will proceed to the quarterfinal — and the teams in the running are Angola and Botswana.
Botswana kept themselves in the race earlier on the day when they narrowly defeated Comoros by 1-0 at the same venue.
Baokeditswe Talane scored for Botswana five minutes before half time at the venue in Umlazi Township.
Botswana needed a victory to stand a good chance to book their spot in the last eight after a 1-0 win over Comoros on Tuesday.
Despite the Zebras winning all their two matches in the group stages so far, they have not been very impressive and convincing with their performances against weaker teams in Comoros and Seychelles. They will be tested in their final game of the group stages against Angola, who are one of the favourites to win the tournament in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.
Botswana knows that they will need to up their game if they are to go through as even a draw won’t be enough for them as Angola boast a superior goal difference.
There are six teams already in the final eight: SA, Namibia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Zambia and Senegal.