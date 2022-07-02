Caf president Motsepe announce big prize money increase for Women's Afcon

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has announced a big increase for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Awcon).

The winners of the 2022 Awcon edition, which is scheduled to start later on Saturday in Morocco, will collect a cheque of $500 000.

Before the winners used to take home $200 000 for conquering the African continent.

“In line with the new policy at Caf to make women’s football in Africa globally competitive, the president of Caf Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced an increase of 150% in prize money for the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022,” Caf confirmed in a statement.