Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Motsepe Foundation announces new partnership with local football

Schedule for 11am

01 July 2022

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football and founder and chairperson of the Motsepe Foundation, is on Friday making a big announcement about a new partnership between the foundation and local football.

It is believed it will be the biggest announcement in local football in the past few years.

 

