Spear, Uthongathi deny championship status deal
ABC Motsepe League side Spear of the Nation club boss Bonakele Duzana has quashed speculation of him having purchased the GladAfrica Championship status of Uthongathi FC.
Rumours of the “deal” surfaced on social media last week with some saying the parties were in talks and others speculating the sale was a done deal...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.