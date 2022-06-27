Ledwaba will not rest until Jordaan is out of football

Ria Ledwaba said she will not rest until Danny Jordaan is “out of football” after losing the election battle for the presidency of the SA Football Association (Safa) to the incumbent on Saturday.

Jordaan received 186 votes in Saturday’s elective congress at Sandton Convention Centre to secure a third term, Ledwaba 27 and Safa Tshwane president Ngoako “Solly” Mohlabeng eight.

Ledwaba continued to allege that constitutional amendments made ahead of the elective congress in a March 24 extraordinary congress were aimed at entrenching Jordaan and the current national executive committee (NEC) in power.

“I knew the odds were against me but I think I fought a good fight,” Ledwaba said.

“I still believe that Safa needs to change. And I believe that I have not lost today — in fact, football has lost a servant.”

Asked to clarify if that statement meant she was leaving Safa, Ledwaba replied: “No, no, I’m not. You’re still going to hear a lot from me.

“Until Dr Jordaan is out of football I will not rest.”