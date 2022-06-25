Orlando Pirates announce little-known Spaniard Riveiro as head coach

Orlando Pirates have hired little-known José Riveiro of Spain as their new head coach.

Riveiro, 44, who was without a club, joins Pirates on a three-year deal, Bucs announced on Saturday.

Pirates also said Mandla Ncikazi, who was an interim co-coach with Fadlu Davids last season, has been relegated to his original position as assistant coach together with another new arrival, Sergio Almenara, also from Spain. Davids has parted ways with Bucs.

Riveiro's technical team will also include Miguel Bellver Esteve as fitness trainer and Tyron Damons as goalkeeper coach.

Riveiro said he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“First of all, I would like to send a greeting to all the fans of Orlando Pirates. I am delighted to have joined the club,” he said.