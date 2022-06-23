WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad gets down to training
Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad has begun training in earnest at the club's headquarters at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.
Chiefs have released a video and pictures of the return to training.
Amakhosi, in a serious rebuilding phase after seven seasons without silverware, have made a number of signings and had a big clear out of ageing big-name players.
Back to Business! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ovmxpKQs4j— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 22, 2022
Among players coming in have been Yusuf Maart, Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Siyethemba Sithebe, Mduduzi Shabalala (promoted), Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.
Back to Business! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/TDWkBM0FOB— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 22, 2022
Chiefs’ clear-out has included Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković, Kearyn Baccus, Leonardo Castro, Anthony Akumu, Bernard Parker, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.
