WATCH | Safa dangles R10m carrot for Banyana to win Afcon

The SA Football Association (Safa) has dangled a mouthwatering R10m carrot for Banyana Banyana to win the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) hosted by Morocco next month.

Safa president Danny Jordaan announced before the team’s departure on Tuesday morning that the total cost of investment they have made in the team is R10m, including logistics.

In a breakdown, players will get R30,000 for finishing fourth, R40,000 for finishing third, R55,000 for finishing second and a cool R400,000 each if they go all the way and are crowned champions.

“We are going to pay R9.2m in bonuses for this team on the basis that they win the tournament. If they win Afcon we will pay R9.2m. If you look at the other costs, our total investment in this team for this tournament will be R10m,” said Jordaan.