WATCH | Safa dangles R10m carrot for Banyana to win Afcon
The SA Football Association (Safa) has dangled a mouthwatering R10m carrot for Banyana Banyana to win the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) hosted by Morocco next month.
Safa president Danny Jordaan announced before the team’s departure on Tuesday morning that the total cost of investment they have made in the team is R10m, including logistics.
In a breakdown, players will get R30,000 for finishing fourth, R40,000 for finishing third, R55,000 for finishing second and a cool R400,000 each if they go all the way and are crowned champions.
“We are going to pay R9.2m in bonuses for this team on the basis that they win the tournament. If they win Afcon we will pay R9.2m. If you look at the other costs, our total investment in this team for this tournament will be R10m,” said Jordaan.
SAFA President Danny Jordaan has confirmed R1️⃣0️⃣m bonus for Banyana Banyana at Afcon. pic.twitter.com/4oClhKn6zm— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 21, 2022
“This is our commitment and confidence for this team. This R10m is the highest ever paid to any national team for both men and women and you have broken the barriers. You have the highest amount ever paid to any national team in the history of SA football.”
Jordaan also indicated they are working tirelessly to improve the women's game.
“We are strengthening women’s leagues all over the country to drive towards reaching our targets. Of course referees and coaches are involved and we are here for the send-off of the team to Morocco.
“The first match is probably the match of the tournament against Nigeria, who are ranked number one on the continent and SA are ranked number three. That is the opening match and it is a very important match for us.
“We want the team to focus on the football issues before them. They must focus on playing and have nothing else to distract them from being the best team in the tournament.
“They have been to 2019 Fifa World Cup in France and we want then to go to 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and we want to wish them the very best.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.