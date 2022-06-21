Kaizer Chiefs’ big clear-out continues with more players sent packing

Kaizer Chiefs' big clear-out continues after the club confirmed it won’t renew the contracts of veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Mphahlele’s contract with Amakhosi is set to come to an end this month, and the Soweto-based club has opted against keeping him.

“Kaizer Chiefs have opted to not extend Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s contract when it expires in June,” Chiefs said on Thursday.

“His leadership on and off the pitch saw him wear the captain’s armband numerous times. Thank you ‘Rama’ and all the best in the future.”

The 32-year-old defender has been with Chiefs for six years after he joined from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.