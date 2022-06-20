WATCH | 'Broos apologised' — Safa president Jordaan on Bafana coach's comments

Jordaan was asked if Broos might have made some points that were valid.

“What specifically?” Jordaan asked.

“I was not at the press conference. I was here. Can we talk tomorrow? We are at the Motsepe final. Call me tomorrow. We'll talk about it.”

In a video clip TimesLIVE has seen of Broos' apology to Safa's congress at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, the coach does apologise, but he says SA football needs changes to be better.

“First I want to apologise if my declaration at the press conference last Tuesday was disrespectful against this nation,” Broos said.

“This was not my intention, certainly not. I came here one year ago and the only thing I wanted was that SA football becomes better.

“I think we are on the right track but there is still a lot of work to do, and I hope this whole country will be with us to change some things that we have to change.

“We have to make SA football better. We have to make SA football more professional. I am just talking from my experience.

“I am a European and in Europe things are different from here in Africa.

“But also [from my] African experience. I worked for two years in Cameroon. When I compare the potential of this country with Cameroon, the potential of this country is 10 times more.

“Therefore it's a pity SA is not among the best countries in Africa. I think this is something we have to achieve in the next years.”

Broos said he would do everything for Bafana to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation and 2026 World Cup.

Broos said in a press conference last Tuesday that the standard of players produced in the Premier Soccer League was not good enough, and SA was far behind African football powerhouses.