Marumo Gallants replace Malesela with a 31-year-old coach from Morocco

Marumo Gallants have replaced coach Dan Malesela with unknown young Moroccan coach Romain Folz.

The Limpopo-based club confirmed 31-year-old Folz as their new mentor on Friday after their surprising decision to part ways with Malesela, who led the club to the Nedbank Cup final.

“Marumo Gallants FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Moroccan coach Romain Folz as the club’s new coach,” Gallants said.

“Coach Folz comes with an extensive track record of leading teams abroad, and across Africa, including his previous role at Botswana-based Township Rollers FC. The appointment comes after the expiration of outgoing coach Dan Malesela’s contract.”

Gallants chairman Abram Sello said Folz brought an impressive and energetic approach to football they believed would be a great fit for the side.

Folz, who will officially take over Gallants at the end of June, is happy and honoured to move to a league such as the Premier Soccer League.

“My first words are for our fans. I can only tell them all the efforts and work we will put in every day is for them. We want to make them proud and I will dedicate all my time and energy to reach that goal.”

TimesLIVE