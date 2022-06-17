Maritzburg United boss Kadodia says SA football is 'in recession'

Maritzburg United boss Farouk Kadodia has opened up about financial challenges many Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs are facing.

During the off-season, several clubs have released at least 50 players and some technical staff members.

While a few clubs have done this with a view to rebuilding in search of success, for others it seems like a cost-cutting measure when one looks at the players being released.

Some teams have opted to let go of their best players, with rumours suggesting the players may have refused to take salary cuts.

Kadodia, whose club opted to release eight players and some of them had been with the club for less than six months, said football in SA faced a serious downturn.

“We just came out of one challenge in the form of Covid-19 and we are walking into a situation where I personally think football is in an economic recession where there’s plenty of unemployment with a lot of players that have been offloaded from many teams.