Bafana Bafana goalkeeper returns to his Gelvandale roots
Ronwen Williams helps host youth coaching clinic
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said he was proud of his roots as he joined Adidas in hosting a coaching clinic at Gelvandale Primary in Gqeberha on Thursday.
The clinic formed part of Youth Day celebrations and of Adidas’ “Impossible is Nothing” campaign...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.