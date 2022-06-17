Bafana Bafana goalkeeper returns to his Gelvandale roots

Ronwen Williams helps host youth coaching clinic

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said he was proud of his roots as he joined Adidas in hosting a coaching clinic at Gelvandale Primary in Gqeberha on Thursday.



The clinic formed part of Youth Day celebrations and of Adidas’ “Impossible is Nothing” campaign...