×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper returns to his Gelvandale roots

Ronwen Williams helps host youth coaching clinic

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
17 June 2022

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said he was proud of his roots as he joined Adidas in hosting a coaching clinic at Gelvandale Primary in Gqeberha on Thursday. 

The clinic formed part of Youth Day  celebrations and of Adidas’ “Impossible is Nothing”  campaign...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Download the Checkers Sixty60 app now | Checkers Sixty60
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...

Most Read