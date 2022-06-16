SA's broken football has zero standing to argue with Hugo Broos

In my humble home language, isiZulu, we say iqiniso liyababa (the truth hurts or tastes bitter or sour). And so it was for many South Africans after hearing what Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had to say about the standard of our football on Tuesday.

The Belgian is telling the truth — period. And the truth that Broos was telling when he said the standard of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and players it produces is appallingly low is nothing new to some of us who've been following our game closely for decades now.

As writers, analysts and football coaches, some of us talk about the state of our football every day and we make suggestions as to how some of the mishaps can be corrected. But, probably because our names and occupation are not at the level of Broos, few people pay attention.

So I'm glad that a high-profile figure of Broos' stature has added his voice on where we are and what needs to happen in our football. Perhaps it can help shift the powers into realising the extent of the damage they have done and to begin thinking about how they can help rescue the situation.

Greed and selfishness, like we see every day when its comes to our politicians, is part of the problem in SA football. That we have a mother body, the SA Football Association (Safa) that doesn't work in sync with its special member, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), is a crucial element.

The non-existence of a viable relationship between Safa and PSL bosses means serious and honest talk on how our football can be improved never takes place. There's also an issue of who has the ultimate word and power between these two organisations — and that doesn't help when certain matters come to a head.