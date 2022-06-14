Percy Tau cuts a lonely figure at Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane’s departure

David Sesa, a former assistant coach at the club, was also quoted as saying Tau was not at the level to play for Ahly. Other club legends Wael Gomaa and Ahmed Koshary have been scathing and on the case of the South Africans since they joined the club.

When Tau joined the Egyptian giants in August, he was criticised by local legends such as Benni McCarthy and Lucas Radebe for taking his career backwards by returning to the African continent.

Mosimane hit back at the two former Bafana stars and said they should have used their connections in Europe to assist Tau when he was frustrated and not getting game time in England.

Before arriving in Cairo, Tau spent three years in Europe playing on loan for Royal Union St-Gilloise, Club Brugge, and Anderlecht in Belgium before returning to Brighton, the club that bought him from Sundowns in July 2018.

Seagulls coach Graham Potter played Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard ahead of the South African, and when Mosimane came knocking for his services, it was a no-brainer for the Emalahleni-born player.