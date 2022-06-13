Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane has left Egyptian giants Al Ahly after the serial Caf Champions League winner and the club reached an agreement on Monday to go their separate ways.

Al Ahly have confirmed the departure on their official website.

It is also understood Mosimane is leaving the club with his trusted lieutenants in fitness guru Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.

Ahly's statement read: “Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane have reached an agreement to part ways.

“Mahmoud El Khatib, the club's president, held a meeting with Yassin Mainsour, the chair of Al Ahly Football Company; Hossam Ghaly, the club's board member and the planning committee members, to discuss Mosimane's future with the club.