Ria Ledwaba goes to court to stop Safa elections

“Please be informed that the vice-president of Safa, Ms Ria Ledwaba, has approached the court on an urgent basis to stop the Safa elections scheduled for June 25,” Motlanthe wrote. “The matter is between Ms Ledwaba, Safa, all members of the governance committee and the chairperson of the ethics committee, justice Sisi Khampepe. This matter is brought on behalf of Ledwaba and Safa Vhembe.

“Safa has already filed its intention to oppose this matter.

“Please further note that another application to the Western Cape high court has been filed for the same intention so that the election must be postponed.”

Motlanthe wrote that Fifa and Safa statutes “prohibit taking football matters to ordinary courts. The final arbiter for sport disputes is the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)”.

Motlanthe referred to article 13.1.6 of the Safa Statutes, which he said says “any dispute requiring adjudication involving itself or one of its members ... and decisions of the member, Safa, Caf and Fifa shall come solely under the jurisdiction of the appropriate dispute resolution tribunal of the member, Safa, Caf or Fifa and that any recourse to ordinary courts is prohibited subject to article 59.5”.

The CEO referred to “article 59 in the Fifa statute”, that: “The association shall insert a clause in their statutes or regulations stipulating that it is prohibited to take disputes in the association or disputes affecting leagues, clubs, members of clubs, players, officials and other association officials to ordinary courts of law unless the Fifa regulations or binding legal provisions specifically for or stipulate recourse to ordinary courts of law ...