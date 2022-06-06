‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has hit back at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane over some of his statements made about the continental ruling body and its president, Patrice Motsepe.

Mosimane has made suggestions that Motsepe — with whom he has had a few run-ins since leaving the Caf president’s club, Mamelodi Sundowns, to join Ahly — had a role to play in last week’s Caf Champions League final being staged at the home of Wydad Casablanca.

Ahly lost 2-0 to Wydad in front of a hostile home crowd at a packed Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca last Monday. The withdrawal of Senegal as a bidder for the neutral venue Champions League final left the choice of Morocco.

Caf’s decision was still controversial as it was made in the midst of the semifinals, when it was clear Wydad would reach the final.

Caf senior official Luxolo September responded in a statement. Under a heading, “On whether the Caf president single-handedly took Champions League final to Morocco”, September said: “There was a process that started in January 2022 of selecting a venue for the final.