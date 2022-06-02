'Chiefs will end up releasing their fans too' — SA reacts to Kaizer Chiefs clear-out

The departure of several Kaizer Chiefs players has been met with mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Amakhosi announced a massive clear-out on Wednesday, releasing eight players from the team.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the club revealed the names of players whose contracts will not be renewed, ahead of the new era under coach Arthur Zwane who signed a three-year deal last week.

The club announced Samir Nurković, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi, and Kearyn Baccus won’t have their contracts renewed at the end of this month.

Former coach Stuart Baxter's son, Lee Baxter, was also released from his contract, while Anthony Akumu Agay has been transfer-listed.

“The club and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter are going their separate ways. Lee arrived at Chiefs in February 2018 and worked with a number of head coaches and goalkeepers. Thank you and all the best Mr Baxter,” said Chiefs.

“The club has put Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay on transfer. The club will listen to offers from other clubs for his services. Like Kambole, Agay also arrived at Chiefs from Zesco and netted twice in his 47 appearances,” the club added.