Smiling to the bank: Sundowns' players to pocket millions
Mamelodi Sundowns' players and technical team did good business and brought R40m to the club from the competitions they took part in and those they won this past season.
As is the norm at the club, the players and technical staff will share the loot, TimesLIVE is informed. That means the players and technical ensemble will be smiling all the way to the bank — they will pocket about R1m each as a reward for their efforts.
The Brazilians made a clean sweep by winning a domestic treble. They won the MTN8, the Nedbank Cup and a fifth successive DStv Premiership title. They also reached the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League.
In the MTN8, Sundowns took home the R8m first prize and then grabbed R7m for the Nedbank Cup. They received R15m for winning the league title and R10m for being in the last-eight of the Champions League.
It adds up to an impressive R40m and the club bosses should be pretty happy with this return on investment. The players and the technical ensemble lived up to the saying that “to make money, you have to spend money” and it will be interesting to see if they can keep this trend going next season.
On Wednesday, the team went on a trophy parade in Mamelodi and Hammanskraal before arriving in Church Square in the Pretoria CBD, where star player Denis Onyango and chairman Tlhopie Motsepe addressed supporters.
The players and the team have been given a month off to rest and recharge their batteries.
