More high-profile stars follow Nurković in Chiefs' big clear-out

Kaizer Chiefs’ string of announcements of players cleared out continued on Wednesday as defender Daniel Cardoso, midfielders Lebogang Manyama and Lazarous Kambole and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi followed striker Samir Nurković in packing their bags.

Midfielder Kearyn Baccus, 30, and Colombian striker Leonardo Castro, 32, were two more players Chiefs have opted to let go.

Chiefs announced that Cardoso, 33, Manyama, 31, Zambian Kambole, 28, Nigerian Akpeyi, 35, Castro and Baccus would not have their contracts renewed when they expired at the end of this month. Earlier they said the same of Nurković.

The club also confirmed the exit of goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter, son of ex-head coach Stuart Baxter, who parted ways with Amakhosi in April.

Chiefs tweeted: “Veteran defender Daniel Cardoso will call time on his Chiefs career with his contract due to expire at month end. The 33-year-old played 185 games in seven seasons and weighed in with 12 goals.

“Lebogang Manyama will also be out of contract at the end of June. The attacking midfielder joined Amakhosi in August 2018 from Turkish side Konyaspor and played 95 matches, scoring on 15 occasions.

“Striker Lazarous Kambole, a 2019 acquisition from Zambian side Zesco United, is headed for new pastures after scoring two goals in his 46 appearances for the Glamour Boys.

“Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will also leave the club. The Nigerian international signed midseason from Chippa United in 2018-2019 and featured 69 times in 3.5 years for Amakhosi.

“Castro is saying goodbye to Amakhosi after his great service to the club. Chiefs is scheduled to part ways with Kearyn Baccus at the end of June.

“The club and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter are going their separate ways. Lee arrived at Chiefs in February 2018 and worked with a number of head coaches and goalkeepers.”

Chiefs are announcing their cleared out players in a staggered fashion, one by one on their Twitter page. More were expected to follow later on Wednesday.

Amakhosi are in another rebuilding phase after an unprecedented seventh campaign without silverware in 2021-2022.

Chiefs have already confirmed the off-season signings of Stellenbosch FC duo centreback Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.

New head coach Arthur Zwane, assistant Dillon Sheppard and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr are expected to announce more signings and players cleared out in the 2022-2023 preseason.

TimesLIVE