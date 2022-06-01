Liverpool chair demands apology for French minister’s comments

Uefa has commissioned an independent inquiry into the incident while Oudea-Castera said they would produce a report within 10 days.

In an interview with Liverpool FC's website, CEO Billy Hogan said they were also reviewing legal options available to them on behalf of their supporters. Hogan said later on Tuesday that the club had received over 5,000 responses after asking affected fans to fill out a form as they sought evidence.

“I've spent time over the course of today reviewing some of the information and, honestly, I'm horrified by the way some men, women, children — able-bodied, less able-bodied — have been indiscriminately treated over the course of Saturday,” Hogan said.

“It's also important we don't lose sight of what happened after the match.

“We've all seen videos, photos, I've read a number of stories of absolutely horrific experiences leaving the stadium as well — crimes being committed, muggings taking place.”

Hogan said he had also asked Uefa for their match day log to take a look at medical incidents recorded so they can reach out to those respective supporters.