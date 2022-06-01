‘I’m a small drop in a big ocean’ — Ncikazi unsure about future at Pirates

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said that he is waiting to learn his fate from the club's bosses after a topsy-turvy campaign and disastrous DStv Premiership season.

On Monday the Buccaneers rounded off their 2021-22 season when they were nailed 2-0 by SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, finishing sixth on the DStv Premiership table.

“My future is not determined here in this [press conference] room. My future is not determined by me. It is determined somewhere else,” Ncikazi said after the defeat.

“For me now, it is about digesting the poor performance and poor results and wait. Whatever happens next will happen.

“It is a disappointing result. Supporters, fans and management of Pirates do not deserve this. The result summed up not a very successful season by the team and one has to apologise for such a season. There is no justification of anything.