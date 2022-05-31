Sundowns players to be given a month off after successful campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns players will be given a four-week break to recharge the batteries after a successful domestic season where they completed a treble and clean sweep of trophies.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi suggested this would lead to a four-week preseason training period rather than the six-week norm, but added that the shorter period can have advantages.

The Brazilians completely dominated locally by winning the season-opening MTN8, the DStv Premiership with four matches to spare and the Nedbank Cup with their 2-1 final win against Marumo Gallants at the weekend.

But they disappointed in the Caf Champions League where they were dumped out of the competition by less fancied Angolan side Petro Atlético at the quarterfinal stage.

“I can’t give the exact details at this state but all I know is that we will give the team a four-week break and possibly come back for another four weeks [of preseason] because the season is going to be very long,” Mngqithi said.