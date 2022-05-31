Season to forget for Orlando Pirates as they end with defeat to SuperSport

Orlando Pirates wrapped up one of the seasons they will want to forget quickly with a 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday night.

It was the last match of the 2021-22 season after the Buccaneers needed to catch up due to reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final.

The Buccaneers did not win a single trophy this season and were also beaten on penalties by Moroccan club RS Berkane in the Confed final two weekends ago. Not only have they failed to get a Caf club competition spot for next season, they also finish below their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs — something that is surely going to irk their supporters.

Pirates finished the season sixth, behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns, second-placed Cape Town City, Royal AM, Stellenbosch FC and fifth-placed Chiefs.

For Matsatsantsa a Pitori, the victory was sweet in the sense that it took them into the top eight, nudging Golden Arrows, who had occupied eighth position, out of next season’s MTN8.

United have had a difficult season and had to part ways with coach Kaitano Tembo after a spell of unimpressive results. They have also had to do without key players Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Bradley Grobler.