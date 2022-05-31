×

Soccer

'Pitso will be back' — Fans react to Al Ahly's Champions League final defeat

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
31 May 2022
Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian side lost to Wydad in the Champions League final.
Image: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Al Ahly fans were left heartbroken after their side stumbled at the final hurdle in their search for a record third Caf Champions League title in a row.

SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane was on course to be the first coach to win three titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles.

But it wasn't to be.

Wydad Casablanca made their controversial home advantage count in the final, netting twice to stop Mosimane and his team's dream run.

Wydad's Zouheir El-Moutaraji struck in the 15th and 48th minutes, making the most of the chances his side were given.

Al Ahly pushed for equalisers after falling behind but weren't able to break Wydad's organised defence or, when they did, take their chances clinically enough.

There was no 11th title for Al Ahly and fans took to social media to share their disappointment. Others said Mosimane and his team would be back next year to regain the title.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

