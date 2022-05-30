Downs sink plucky Gallants to clinch treble

Mamelodi Sundowns took their dominance of SA football to another level when they defeated Marumo Gallants 2-1 to be crowned Nedbank Cup champions at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday night.

Free-scoring striker Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena scored for Sundowns while Junior Dion was on the scoresheet for Gallants after 120 minutes of play.

The victory resulted in the Tshwane giants completing a clean sweep of trophies in domestic football this season.

Gallants had the toughest mission in SA football — to stop the well-oiled Sundowns machine from winning all three titles on offer.

Downs had already won the lucrative MTN8 trophy and the DStv Premiership title without any real challenge.

Not many pundits would have backed Gallants to deny them the treble — even though this tournament is known for upsets which have resulted in smaller teams knocking out the big guns in the climax.

But Gallants coach Dan Malesela, who has won the Nedbank Cup with TS Galaxy, would still have expected his boys to go out at Royal Bafokeng and give it their all.

Gallants did just that as both teams delivered an entertaining match, with neither side sitting back and hoping to score on the counter.

Sundowns almost broke the deadlock after four minutes when Gaston Sirino launched a missile towards the Gallants’ goalposts, but the experienced Washington Arubi produced an excellent save.

Sundowns kept knocking on the door, but when Thabiso Kutumela, who was in a good position to go for goal, set up Khuliso Mudau in the box, the latter ballooned his effort.

The men from Limpopo also had a few goes at Downs with their skilful and pacy attackers such as Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Joseph Molongane.

However, they never really managed to trouble goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene and could not break through Masandawana’s solid defence.

Sirino thought he had scored on 21 minutes when he found the back of the net, but referee Masixole Bambiso ruled out the goal due to a foul in the build-up.

The entertaining first half finally produced a goal after 33 minutes when Shalulile struck to put Sundowns ahead.

Malesela’s charges kicked off the second stanza by throwing everything at the men from Chloorkop in search of an equaliser.

Mweene was finally called into action when he had to save Ndlondlo’s dangerous effort three minutes into the half.

Seeing things were not working out for his side, Malesela brought in attacking midfielder Junior Dion for defender Lobogang Mabotja.

Dion, of Ivory Coast, spent only two minutes on the field before he sent a section of the stadium into a frenzy when he scored on 75 minutes, with Ndlondlo chipping in with an assist.

Sundowns, who had been under pressure for a few minutes, ran towards the assistant referee to protest while their co-coach Rulani Mokwena also charged towards the fourth official.

With no team being able to find the second goal for a victory, the match was forced into extra time but Gallants were reduced to 10 men when Ndlondlo was red-carded.

Morena, who played off the bench, gave Masandawana their treble on 120 minutes.

Despite the loss, Gallants will represent SA in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Sundowns, once again, will be playing Champions League football.