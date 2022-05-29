Vinicius crowns breakout season as Real Madrid final hero

One year later, Vinicius is a transformed man, an international superstar who scored 22 goals with 20 assists in a season in which he was an intrinsic part of Real's success as they won the LaLiga-Champions League double. Always with a huge smile and an energy that has made him a fan favourite in the Spanish capital, mainly with the young fans, Vinicius' persistence has gradually earned him the respect and trust of the dressing room and his blooming relationship with Benzema is one of the greatest comeback stories of recent years.

Vinicius' youth, energy, aggression and unstoppable explosion perfectly complements Benzema, who had a career-best year alongside the Brazilian, scoring 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions and a chance of winning his first Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius was decisive in Real's amazing run of comebacks against Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the Champions League and again in the final against Liverpool, ghosting behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to score the winner from Federico Valverde's perfect cross in the second half.