Ancelotti hoping Real's best will be enough to beat Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hopes his team can be at their peak to give them a chance of winning Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool at the Stade de France but is pragmatic enough to know that may still not be good enough.

Liverpool are unbeaten since March, have lost just three games this season and have already claimed two domestic cups, though they just missed out on the Premier League title, while Real romped to the LaLiga crown with a month to spare.

“I think we are in a great moment and will do our best to win on Saturday but sometimes your best isn't enough to succeed,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday.

“Soccer is about intangibles that sometimes you can't control. We deserved to get to the final but to win it it's not about what you did before, it's about what happens on the pitch during the big game.