‘Lorch a good penalty taker’ — Ncikazi on the kick that cost Pirates the final

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi says Thembinkosi Lorch is one of the good penalty-takers in the team and that’s why he was top of the order to take kicks for the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Lorch, who was number two on the penalty-takers' list for Pirates, missed his attempt against RS Berkane of Morocco as the SA side lost 5-4 in the shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in the final in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday night. The 28-year-old playmaker was named man-of-the-match despite the miss.

Many questioned why Lorch was on the list as he once cost Pirates when he missed in the Telkom Knockout final defeat to Baroka FC in 2018.

Lorch redeemed himself from Friday's miss in style as he spearheaded Ncikazi’s men to an emphatic 4-1 DStv Premiership win over Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.