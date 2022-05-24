WATCH | Manchester painted blue for City trophy parade

Gundogan said: “Honestly I didn't feel that much [scoring the winner], I got it on a plate from Kevin. Everything else was pure joy. Not a bad week, I cannot complain.”

Guardiola, who became the most successful foreign manager in English football with his fourth league title, puffed away on a cigar and looked a rejuvenated man after a tense title race.

“Everybody knows it was an incredible achievement. This is the toughest league and we have won four since we've been here. I can see the happiness on the people's faces,” Guardiola said.

“I am the best dancer of my staff, we will do it tonight. We saw the reaction when Ilkay Gundogan scored the winning goal.”