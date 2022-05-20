The whole of SA must get behind Pirates, says Downs coach

Manqoba Mngqithi urges SA football fans to put aside their differences and support the Bucs in the Confed Cup final

Premium Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter



Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has put rivalry aside to send well wishes to Orlando Pirates in their Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane of Morocco.



The Buccaneers take on RS Berkane in neutral Uyo, Nigeria on Friday night, aiming to lay their hands on the Confederation Cup trophy after they lost narrowly, 2-1 on aggregate to Etoile du Sahel in the 2015 final...