No better way to end season than with home win — Lentjies

Chippa coach out to close league campaign in style after securing PSL status

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United head coach Kurt Lentjies hopes to close their off their DStv Premiership league campaign in style by scoring a win against relegation threatened TS Galaxy on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).



The Gqeberha side have been struggling to get a win this season at the NMB Stadium...